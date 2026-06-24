Here are three examples of economic inequality. The question I ask of you is which one is worse and which is better? I ask you to wrap your mind around this in order to discover what kind of world you truly want to live in. This is not merely a thought experiment. How you answer drives how you vote, how you behave as a political animal, and how you relate to society.

Imagine three countries, Moronia, Freedonia, and Prosperia.

Moronia has a vast maldistribution of wealth.

Average annual per capita income: $75,000

Poverty level: $45,000*

Percentage of population at or below the poverty level: 25%*

Percentage of population with ample disposable income: 10%*

Percentage of population with ample savings: 10%*

Average net worth of the ultra-rich: $15 million dollars

Percentage of population in the ultra-rich: 1%

Freedonia also has a vast maldistribution of wealth.

Average annual per capita income: $65,000

Poverty level: $35,000

Percentage of population at or below the poverty level 10%

Percentage of population with ample disposable income 50%

Percentage of population with ample savings 50%

Average net worth of the ultra-rich: $25 million

Percentage of population in the ultra rich: 2%

You can object all you want that these numbers could never happen, that they are not “real-world” data. The point is to imagine and to begin to ask questions about material wealth and assumptions about the virtue of equality. In spite of having higher annual per capita income than Freedonia, Moronia has more poverty, and fewer people with ample savings and ample disposable income. Moronia has fewer of the “ultra-rich, who have lower net wealth than Freedonia, but there is more economic stress there.

Freedonia has lower per capita income, but, for whatever reason, makes better use of the money it has, and has less poverty and more economic prosperity, which is more widely distributed. Forget for a moment how this is possible. Freedonia’s GINI coefficient is higher since there are more ultra-rich, and the ultra-rich are richer than in Moronia, but the 98% of the rest of society is more prosperous than the 99% in Moronia.

Now consider this example which is even more absurd than the ones above: it occurs in the state called Prosperia. I include it not because it is realistic, but to illustrate a point about prosperity.

Average annual per capita income $50,000

Poverty level $15,000

Percentage of population at or below poverty level: 1%

Percentage of population with ample disposable income 95%

Percentage of population with ample savings 95%

Average net worth of the ultra-rich: $50 million

Percentage of population in the ultra rich 3%

Prosperia has nearly eliminated poverty, by apparently making their money go farther. Presumably they do not have an inflation problem. Although there is an even larger difference between the average annual per capita income between the average citizen and the ultra-wealthy, most people live comfortable lives.

Recognizing that all three scenarios are hypothetical, which country would you prefer to live in: Moronia, Freedonia, or Prosperia? I propose that Prosperia would be the best country to live in, however unlikely it is to find such a country, because nearly everyone is prosperous. The vast GINI coefficient, which suggest economic “unfairness” is more than offset by the fact that nearly everyone is prosperous. I don’t think we can reasonably aim to have a country like Prosperia, but it is not unreasonable to aim for one closer to Freedonia, where we have greater general prosperity, even with lower income, and continued economic equality is still a better one that Moronia. I propose our country is now closest to Moronia. How can we make it more like Prosperia, recognizing that making it similar to Freedonia is probably a more realistic goal? What do you think?

You may say, let’s have it like Prosperia, but without the ultra rich! But what if you can’t have one without the other? I propose that this is indeed the case, and that prosperity will unavoidably create an ultra-wealthy class. One might hope there would be fewer of the ultra-rich, but if it weren’t possible, would we still reject living in that society, even if more people were prosperous, and fewer poor? I would propose that it would be at least worth thinking about.

The chief risk of a prosperous nation with vast maldistribution of wealth is that the ultra-rich inevitably become ultra-powerful, and try to destroy the society that created their wealth, in a megalomaniacal attempt to get even more wealth and more power. I would propose that this also is our current predicament, even though we live in a country more like Moronia. In Prosperia, these tendencies would be even stronger, and the resistance to enslavement by the ultra-rich would need to be even stronger. Perhaps safeguarding the public from the depredations of the ultra-rich would be well-nigh impossible. The risks that a country like Prosperia would become totalitarian would be highest compared to other countries with lower GINI coefficients.

More generally, I am bringing up these hypotheticals to raise an even large question: At what point does our objection to wealth inequality stop being about concern for the welfare of our community and fellow citizens and begin to be more about resentment for great wealth born of envy? I think it behooves us to be aware of the perils of envy and resentment as a basis for politics. Are we willing to risk empowering the super-rich, knowing that this imperils our freedoms if it makes for better lives for our fellow citizens? Countries that have higher GINI coefficients historically have had more social, political and economic problems than countries that have more widely distributed prosperity. Hence more generalized prosperity may lead to more social instability. What if it did? Would it be worth it?

I propose that a less prosperous country may be a more stable one, and that prosperity inevitably is destabilizing. Given that we all want prosperity, not just for ourselves, but for our fellow citizens, where does this leave us? Empowering the state to redistribute wealth, through socialism, risks an overweening state - even fascism, and corrosion of the economic forces that produce prosperity in the first place. Empowering the wealthy to become wealthier, through crony capitalism risks fascism as well, as the corporate powers infiltrate and ultimately commandeer the state, as has been happening for the past 150 years in the U.S and western Europe. How to handle prosperity ends up being not such a simple question.

Perhaps we are defining prosperity incorrectly in the first place. A definition of prosperity that emphasizes material well being less, and spiritual factors, such as the ability to appreciate what one has more, may be the direction our society will need to go in to achieve stability.

*Assume that these levels use comparable metrics in all three countries, so that it is a meaningful comparison, not artificially created.