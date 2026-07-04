In all revolutions, it is easier to depose a tyrant than to create a new system of government that is better than the one that preceded it. The United States nobly attempted to do so in 1776, and its efforts were enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and shortly thereafter, in the Constitution. These documents were perhaps humanity’s best efforts yet to protect human rights, but they were imperfect. In attempting to prevent them, they have allowed terrible things to come about, designed in some cases by people with good intentions, and in some cases by those with bad ones, but the chinks in the protective armor of civil liberties formed from these documents have become by now painfully obvious to all. Almost none of these faults were foreseeable or preventable by the founders of our country. We have together created over two and a half centuries a great, but deeply flawed country.

We took a wrong turn by creating a central bank, fought wonderfully by Andrew Jackson, but reintroduced stealthily by scheming bankers in 1913, with terrible consequences. As a result, the central bank of the United States - The Federal Reserve - has undue influence in government, essentially manipulating the behavior of politicians who are indentured to it because of its influence on monetary policy.

We took a wrong turn with federal income taxes (The Sixteenth Amendment), which was not approved by the people, and was used to grow the power of the federal government to monstrous proportions. This power has been deployed recklessly at times, as improperly constrained power is wont to do.

We took a wrong turn by allowing the federal government to grow too powerful in comparison to the states and the people. The legislature has essentially expanded the powers of the federal government through the establishment of agencies so numerous and so large that they can not be governed effectively and act more or less independently, and without accountability or oversight.

We took a wrong turn by embracing fractional reserve banking, which allows banks to lend money they don’t have and earn interest from it. Although not the creation of the Founders, the fractional reserve banking system is the basis for what formerly was considered to be the sin of usury - earning money by charging for the loan of something one doesn’t actually have. This immoral act, which is based on deception, is likely at the foundation of our dysfunctional economic and political system.

We took a wrong turn by going off the gold standard, creating a floating and unstable fiat currency. The untethering of currency from gold has led to massive devaluation of the currency, and facilitated the transfer of wealth from poor to rich.

We took a wrong turn by creating a standing army and powerful, uncontrollable military. Our founders warned agains this. We have been living for over 65 years with a “military industrial complex” - to use Eisenhower’s term — whose powers and influence over government and society are dangerously overgrown, exemplified by the recent military-run COVID-19 debacle.

We took a wrong turn with developing unmanageable intelligence agencies which have largely gone rogue, and done incalculable harm to other countries and violated the rights of American citizens as well, including murdering some of them. JFK, RFK, and MLK are some of the well known examples of this. Edward Snowden revealed the broad scope of the NSA’s snooping on average Americans . The surveillance economy is being built out through the construction of data centers everywhere. These agencies are opaque and unaccountable, hiding under the pretext of “secrets essential to national security”.

We took a wrong turn by embracing materialism and straying from the spiritual path America was on for most of the first 300 years of its existence. We pay the price now with rampant immoralism and amoralism. The founding fathers expressed quite clearly the notion that a constitutional republic of the sort they created could not function unless the people were guided by spiritually guided morality.

We took a wrong term in allowing senators and representatives to run for election using corporate funding and under the influence of powerful interest groups. It is now widely accepted that most of our federal legislators (with a few amazing exceptions) are largely in the back pockets of large corporations and financial institutions. The very notion of campaign finance reform is now a sad joke, and we are ruled effectively by an oligarchy of the rich.

We took a wrong turn in not abolishing slavery from the get-go. Yes, this is 20-20 hindsight, and yes, the founders lived in a different culture where different mores prevailed, and they could not fairly be faulted for not bowing to modern moral sensibilities, but how much better our country would have been had they somehow found a way to abolish it back in the eighteenth century! They all knew deep down it was wrong, being champions of liberty, yet many were slave-owners themselves, and could not find a way to extend liberty to those enslaved.

We took a wrong turn with vaccination by giving vaccine manufacturers indemnification from liability for their products. The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 has brought devastating harms to the public, and to an entire generation, as might be expected when the government makes it legal to produce products for public consumption that are free from liability. The government has added insult to injury by making these liability free products mandatory for children attending public school.

We took a wrong turn with public education by turning it into a Prussian style factory for meeting the needs of the job market. Illiteracy and boredom are rampant in public schools, which have forgotten their potential to inspire the young to be better human beings, as well as better citizens.

We took a wrong turn by allowing direct to consumer advertisement of pharmaceuticals. This has opened the door to pharmaceutical propaganda, which has led to an unwarranted and unhealthy dependence of the population and of physicians on pharmaceutical products.

We took a wrong turn with government over-regulation and mis-regulation rather than strengthening the free market. It is well accepted that our federal regulatory agencies are “captured” and serve the interests of large corporations, against those of small businesses and the population. Regulatory function would likely be better done using free market principles, by private entities competing with one another, rather than by the monopolistic and corrupt agencies within the executive branch of the federal government.

We took a wrong turn by allowing government to partner with large corporations. Since the days of the robber barons, the federal government has been working with large corporations, creating the illusion of regulation by giving them occasional slaps on the wrists, and then helping them to improve their bottom line on the quiet, once people have been persuaded that they have been brought to heel. The best example perhaps is the breakup of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopoly in 1911 after a Supreme Court ruled against it. This led to a further entrenchment of Rockefeller’s wealth and power.

These are but some of the mistakes our country has made, as we set out almost 250 years ago to “form a more perfect union”. We would be ill-advised to forget the cause of liberty that inspired the founding fathers to sacrifice their own blood fighting against tyranny, lest we become slaves again. Our country was founded on high-minded and virtuous principles. Imperfect humans that we all are, the country has strayed far from the intents of its founders. It is up to us now to revive the principles which the country was born into . Many believe that the country is beyond repair, and we need to create a new “country within the country” composed of those faithful to the ideals of the founders. Others wish to reform the system. One thing seems likely: if reform is even possible, it will take a new revolution to bring it about, given how entrenched the forces of corruption are. What choice will you make? How will you fight for your liberty, 250 years after our ancestors did?