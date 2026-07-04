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SteelJ's avatar
SteelJ
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That's a great, well-thought out list. As far as "It is up to us now to revive the principles which the country was born into", as always there is a small segment up to the job. Too small. COVID was an obvious scam by March 2020. About 90% failed the COVID IQ test. While many have become more leery of establishment power and narratives, I think that's temporary. With fellow citizens like this, what are our chances? OTOH, the popularity of 2nd tier media, and truth-tellers online, and collapse of trust in MSM and the medical cartel gives me hope. But then I remember who has all the money. It ain't the good guys. So long as they have all the money, they'll have the power. A mechanism to take their wealth is needed. The uber-wealthy have, in most cases, broken laws to amass what they have. Maybe the court system can be used to break them. Of course, they've purchased much of that as well. I don't know why nobody but me, far as I've seen, emphasizes how difficult it is to beat forces who own the media, government, every institution, and to whom most are beholden for their jobs because they have all the money. Of course they scream "socialist!" if you notice this problem - another example of how good they are at propaganda. I'm no socialist, free markets and economic freedom are good, collectivism is soul-crushing. The uber-wealthy didn't get their billions by building better mousetraps, they game a system they control

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