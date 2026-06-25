For thousands of years, history has provided us with repeated examples of efforts made by the powerful to subjugate the weak. Great empires, from the Persian (550-330 BCE) to the Roman (47 BCE to 476 CE) to the British (16th to 20th century) and the American Empire (late nineteenth century to the present), have sought to coerce or seduce weaker peoples and principalities to bow down to their authority. The “Empire” was of course, not the entire population that lived within the Empire, but the administrators of the Empire — the Emperor, King or other magnate who led the empire, and the government that supported and strengthened the leader’s rule. While force was historically the primary mode of creating and sustaining the hegemony of the administrative class, other methods of enticing people into bowing down to authority have been employed, including promises of financial rewards, minor local political appointments and other incentives. I believe there are four main instruments power uses to advance itself: bribery, blackmail, bullying, and bullshit. People are suckered with rewards, driven by fear of shame or ruination, intimidated, or sweet talked into compliance. In slave societies, the slaves were largely kept under control by force, or the threat of force, but keeping the slave population uneducated and unskilled made it more difficult for them to escape bondage because (among other legal obstacles), without skills or education a person was virtually unemployable, even in regions where slavery did not exist.

Inevitably, societies founded on the principle of coercion or subjugation have proven extremely unstable, and nearly all have collapsed in time (The Chinese Communist Party is a noticeable exception, so far at least). People don’t like being slaves. From the time of the Israelite slaves in Egypt, to Gallic and Middle Eastern Roman slaves, to the African slaves of Europe and the Americas, slavery has proven to be an intolerable arrangement. It is not only intolerable to the slaves, but to those who are not slave owners who are morally repulsed by the idea of slavery and have risen up, as the Abolitionists did in the nineteenth century in the United States, and the Civil Rights workers of the 1960’s did, also in this country (against de facto slavery), to defeat this inequitable social arrangement. The American and French Revolution are two more examples of political movements that broke apart the chains of their own kinds of enslavement - English and French monarchic rule.

In addition, where the people have been deceived into relinquishing their rights and freedoms, the deceit becomes unsustainable, necessitating more and more lies to paper over what becomes in time laughably obvious disingenuousness. Leaks in security occur, the cover is blown, and the ugly truth revealed. The liars are booted out of power, and new liars elected (although at the outset they are full of promises to be different from their predecessors). Most anti-colonial revolts have been borne of the recognition that the invading “benefactors” were as much exploiters as benefactors, and probably more the former than the latter. It violated the will of the locals to be dominated by another people, and another culture, and not be free to live as they once had. Many of the countries whose governments were overthrown by the deceptions of the CIA from the 1940’s to the present, such as Iran, Guatemala, Chile, South Vietnam and Ukraine, have ultimately rejected the false government that was promised to be better than the democratically elected government that they were tricked into rejecting. So are we increasingly recognizing our supposedly “benevolent” governments are knowingly crafting policies, laws and regulations that are harmful to the people whom they are supposedly serving.

This is why the efforts of the globalists to bring all countries to heel under a “One World Government” is destined to fail, at least in the long term. Humans simply do not brook the state of slavery — at least not for long — and they recognize, given enough time, when they have been tricked into it. Hence, Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote: “You can fool some of the people all the time, all the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” The globalists have clearly not understood Lincoln, or they feel they are a better judge of human nature than he was. History suggests they are wrong if this is their assessment. It may take a while, and, as with many popular revolutions, it is usually led by small groups who are sensitized to the injustices being perpetrated on them by the oppressors. The majority just follow along whichever way the wind blows.

So we shouldn’t be dismayed that there are so many who are not “awake”. Some people live their lives virtually asleep — or as Kierkegaard said, living lives of “quiet desperation” — too involved in their own struggle for survival to involve themselves in broader concerns. A G. Michael Hopf once said, “Hard times create strong men; strong men create good times; good times create weak men; weak men create hard times”. We are now living through the hard times created by weak men. It is up to us to muster strength amongst the good men (and women) who have come together to fight the injustices of our times.

Over the past 50 or more years, the stage has been set for the recently attempted globalist coup d’etat, beginning with the machinations of the Club of Rome, the Council on Foreign Relations, Zbigniew Brzeznski, Henry Kissinger, George H.W. Bush, the Rockefeller’s and others, for the sake of creating a “New World Order”. They have tried to conceal their plan by referring to those who call them out “conspiracy theorists”, directly suggesting such whistleblowers are mentally unbalanced. The technique has been quite successful in allowing conspirators to commit crimes again and again. This success is in spite of the fact that they have openly published their intentions in books such as The Limits to Growth, and many other articles. Conspiracies are hidden, but the globalists operate in the open.

The media is happy to follow orders. All the globalists do is call out those who point to treachery of the “man behind the curtain” as “conspiracy theorists” and encourage the media (which they control) to pile on and discredit them. Oh, the power of P.R.!!! Others who see the man behind the curtain become intimidated at calling him out, and the crisis blows over. This manner of deception led us into World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, the two Kennedy assassinations, the assassination of Martin Luther King, 9/11, the war in Iraq, the “War on Terror”, several abortive pandemics, such as the AIDS, Swine Flu, SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, and most recently, COVID-19.

They’ve been fooling us for a long time, but they have now pushed it too far. Too many have now woken up to the falsehoods and lies, revealed brilliantly in the COVID-19 movie, “The Jones Plantation”. It has now become time for the strong men and women to cry, “Enough!” and to stop allowing ourselves to played with, as a cat plays with a mouse prior to consuming it.

We must arise and take back our country, preferably peaceably, but decisively, and with authority and determination. We must begin by declaring, in our own new Declaration of Independence, or Manifesto of Freedom the following:

We will no longer tolerate the cooperation of government with Big Tech, Social Media and the Media to censor, suppress or interfere with Free Speech.

We will no longer tolerate the government prohibiting our children from attending school or being forced to mask up while in school for fake emergencies they lie to us about.

We will no longer tolerate lies about imaginary deadly viruses which are going to kill us if we don’t obey every order the authorities give us.

We will no longer tolerat e having our relatives and friends murdered in hospitals with intubation, remdesivir, midazolam, narcotics or other respiratory depressants or toxic substances that have been mislabeled as “standard protocol”

We will no longer tolerate being gaslit by the medical profession, public health officials, and the media for reporting the harms done to us by the criminals in government and elsewhere who are responsible for them.

We will no longer tolerate the government prohibiting us from visiting our loved ones and friends, or assembling with our groups for peaceful purposes because of lies about imaginary deadly viruses that they want us to think will kill us if we consort with our loved ones and fellow humans.

We will no longer tolerate surveillance by government, big Tech, Social Media, or corporations! This is a violation of the Fourth Amendment. T

We will no longer tolerate the mass poisoning of our population, especially our children with toxic foods, fake foods, toxic food additives.

We will no longer tolerate the mass poisoning of our entire population with so-called vaccinations which science clearly shows provide little to no benefit to the health of society, and come at unknown but likely heavy costs to health. When the government starts recommending that newborns and pregnant women get vaccinated, they have crossed a line. There are no anti-vaxxers; this kind of language is just more propaganda nonsense designed to protect the mass poisoning of our children with toxic and unhelpful injections. Any vaccine scientist familiar with the science can vouch for this. None will say it for fear of loss of government funding. This mind control hoax must stop now!!!

We will no longer tolerate the direct energy attacks, the geo-engineering program, releasing GMO mosquitoes, and other attacks on our environment, clandestinely carried out by our government. Our environment and population is being destroyed by these government programs.

We will no longer tolerate false flag attacks meant to bamboozle the public into going along with a political agenda that the government can’t use solid argument to persuade the government to follow along with willingly - such as 9/11, pandemic scares such as Swine Flu, SARS, HIV, faked and real assassination attempts, and all manner of political stagecraft.

We will no longer tolerate the spying and manipulation of public opinion by intelligence agencies or actions taken by the military against the American people. The military has deliberately attacked its own forces by mandating they get the toxic COVID-19 injections. The top brass in the military will be relieved of duties and duly prosecuted, if warranted. Those involved in intelligence in operations against the American people will be relieved of their duties and prosecuted for treason, or other crimes, if appropriate. Edward Snowden will be pardoned.

We will no longer tolerate corruption in government. It is not enough to make more rules. We the people will reclaim our power and strip back and restrict the power of the governments. We have learned that the more power given to governments, the more abuse of power will result. The power must revert to the people, and we will not empower government to abuse the people again.

We will not tolerate having our children be genitally mutilated or chemically castrated when they are confused about their sexual identity. We will not accept doctors performing this harmful surgery, which sterilizes and disfigures our children, scarring them for life.

We will no longer tolerate gain of function research, bioweapons research in biosecurity labs and government manufactured fake pandemics using our taxpayer money. We will work to get these research centers shut down PERMANENTLY!

We completely reject the trans-humanist agenda being advanced within DARPA and other areas and refuse to cooperate. We will do what we can to expose the scoundrels trying to control the human will with the “internet of bodies”, and shut down their work.

We will no longer tolerate secrecy in government, where clandestine plots against the population are masked as “top security”,and requests for information under FOIA are followed by the delays, denials and redactions.

We reject government officials exploiting their positions to advance their financial position with insider knowledge gained by their positions within government. We reject their making alliances with foreign governments for their personal financial gain. T

We reject the transitioning of government officials to to high paying industry jobs . There must be a significant waiting period so that public service can no longer be twisted into self-service, at the expense of independence, and ultimately, at the expense of the public.

We support fairness and nondiscrimination in the work place. There is no place for racism and discrimination in the work place, or anywhere, even if it is dressed up in the fancy but ultimately disingenuous language of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” . We will continue to support the end to this scam which is intrinsically discriminatory and replacing it with unprejudiced, non-discriminatory hiring practices.

We reject the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on government and medicine . Until there is a divorce between the pharmaceutical industry and those it lobbies and consorts with, the government will not have our support. Any who fail to promote this divorce will be held responsible for tolerating or advancing these destructive and corrupt relationships.

We will no longer tolerate being irradiated with satellites, non-ionizing radiation, 5-G, smart meters, and other sources of harmful electromagnetism. We will fight ceaselessly against policies that expose our children and adults to toxic radiation levels.

We no longer will tolerate governments that support the industries that are polluting this Earth, continuing to tolerate their poisoning the Earth and all living things, so that almost no living creature on the planet is now free of chemical toxicities and newborn babies are born with hundreds of chemicals in their blood.

We will no longer tolerate the government stealing our money by planned inflation of the currency. We will work tirelessly to shut down the Federal Reserve Bank and dishonest lending practices or we will create our own currency and stop using government fake fiat currency.