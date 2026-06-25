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Mark Brody
Jun 25

And go on the offensive, Dianne. Enough playing passive, responding to their attacks.Thanks for your comment!

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Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
Jun 25

Well said and right on! It's been our participation and compliance over the decades that has enabled them. It is time to STOP.

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