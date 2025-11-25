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The Many Wrong Turns the United States Has Taken in 250 Years
Whither now?
9 hrs ago
•
Mark Brody
2
2
June 2026
Declaration of Independence, Part II
Now is the time
Jun 25
•
Mark Brody
34
11
11
The Perils of Prosperity
An unguided tour towards a better future
Jun 24
•
Mark Brody
May 2026
The War We Ignore Is The War We Lose
It's time to stop denying reality.
May 24
•
Mark Brody
6
4
2
April 2026
A TIME FOR RENEWAL
And a time for action
Apr 18
•
Mark Brody
4
Why We All Reacted to COVID So Differently
A homeopathic perspective on divergence during the COVID crisis
Apr 15
•
Mark Brody
6
4
For My Children
Polonius tries again
Apr 9
•
Mark Brody
2
The War on Humanity
How the many wars we are fighting are really one war
Apr 2
•
Mark Brody
5
3
2
February 2026
When Cain fights Abel
There are two losers and many who profit from their fight
Feb 7
•
Mark Brody
3
4
November 2025
Truth and Political Polarization
You can be right or you can live together
Nov 25, 2025
•
Mark Brody
10
1
October 2025
New Growth Forest
New and Better Systems that will gradually replace the old ones
Oct 18, 2025
•
Mark Brody
4
September 2025
David Bell's Reveal about the Pandemic Managers
For those who still are living in fantasy land
Sep 22, 2025
•
Mark Brody
15
1
© 2026 Mark Brody
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